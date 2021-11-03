District Admin tightens noose around price hikers, hoarders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration with support of local police accelerated crackdown against profiteers, hoarders and price-hikers of daily used commodities including fruits and vegetables sellers and directed shopkeepers to install officials' price lists at prominent places

Additional Assistant Commissioner Arshad Khan visited fruits and vegetable markets in Peshawar where he inspected the auction process.

He inspected price-lists of different fruits including Apple and grapes besides vegetables and directed traders and shopkeepers to install it at prominent places.

The Assistant Commissioner said the aim of supervision of the auction process of the vegetables and fruits was aimed at to control an artificial price-hike and take strict legal action against profiteers.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Bhata Thal bazaar also inspected prices and weight of bread and arrested several shopkeepers for selling underweight bread.

He said artificial price-hike would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against violators.

Additional Assistant Commissioners Kashif Jan and Tariq Hussain examined the auction prices of vegetables and fruits in the local market and issued an official price list after examining the auction prices.

The Assistant Commissioners said violation of official price- lists was unacceptable and strict action would be taken against violators.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City, Dr Ehteshamul Haq along with Chief Drugs Inspector Zakir Shah, Drugs Inspectors Imran Khan, Muhammad Sajid and police have conducted a raid on a godwon at Gul Bahar Peshawar and seized huge cache of medicines worth Rs5 million.