UrduPoint.com

District Admin Tightens Noose Around Price Hikers, Hoarders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:45 PM

District Admin tightens noose around price hikers, hoarders

The district administration with support of local police accelerated crackdown against profiteers, hoarders and price-hikers of daily used commodities including fruits and vegetables sellers and directed shopkeepers to install officials' price lists at prominent places

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration with support of local police accelerated crackdown against profiteers, hoarders and price-hikers of daily used commodities including fruits and vegetables sellers and directed shopkeepers to install officials' price lists at prominent places.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Arshad Khan visited fruits and vegetable markets in Peshawar where he inspected the auction process.

He inspected price-lists of different fruits including Apple and grapes besides vegetables and directed traders and shopkeepers to install it at prominent places.

The Assistant Commissioner said the aim of supervision of the auction process of the vegetables and fruits was aimed at to control an artificial price-hike and take strict legal action against profiteers.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Bhata Thal bazaar also inspected prices and weight of bread and arrested several shopkeepers for selling underweight bread.

He said artificial price-hike would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against violators.

Additional Assistant Commissioners Kashif Jan and Tariq Hussain examined the auction prices of vegetables and fruits in the local market and issued an official price list after examining the auction prices.

The Assistant Commissioners said violation of official price- lists was unacceptable and strict action would be taken against violators.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City, Dr Ehteshamul Haq along with Chief Drugs Inspector Zakir Shah, Drugs Inspectors Imran Khan, Muhammad Sajid and police have conducted a raid on a godwon at Gul Bahar Peshawar and seized huge cache of medicines worth Rs5 million.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Police Drugs Price Apple Market Weight Million

Recent Stories

UK PM 'cautiously optimistic' about COP climate de ..

UK PM 'cautiously optimistic' about COP climate deal

19 seconds ago
 Eurozone unemployment dips again in September

Eurozone unemployment dips again in September

21 seconds ago
 Booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines to be available ..

Booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Hong Kong

3 minutes ago
 Russia adds 40,443 COVID-19 cases, record number o ..

Russia adds 40,443 COVID-19 cases, record number of deaths

3 minutes ago
 Nida Dar eager for dream National Stadium debut

Nida Dar eager for dream National Stadium debut

3 minutes ago
 Iran says stopped US navy seizing tanker in Sea of ..

Iran says stopped US navy seizing tanker in Sea of Oman

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.