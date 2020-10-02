District admin, TMA conduct joint anti-encroachment operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-II demolished encroachments in a joint operation in various localities on Charsadda Road on Friday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Shah Alam), Sobia Hassam Toru along with Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Shah Wazir and Enforcement Officer, Town-II, Arbab Mir Alam conducted anti-encroachment operation in Kukar village, a locality on the Charsadda Road.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any unpleasant incident.

During the operation more than 40 illegal structures, kiosks and other encroachments were demolished through heavy machinery.

On this occasion, the shopkeepers were warned against establishment of encroachments outside their shops, otherwise legal action would be taken against them.

Deputy Commissioner said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation would continue in all localities of the district and those re-establishing encroachments will face stern action.