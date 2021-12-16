UrduPoint.com

District Admin, TMA Stage Awareness Walk

Thu 16th December 2021

District admin, TMA stage awareness walk

District administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I staged an awareness walk against encroachments at Bacha Khan Chowk and on Dalazak Road here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I staged an awareness walk against encroachments at Bacha Khan Chowk and on Dalazak Road here on Thursday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Uzma Mukarram, Town Municipal Officer (Regulations), Riaz Awan along with other staff of the TMA participated in the walk.

On this occasion, the officials of the district administration and TMA distributed awareness creating pamphlets among those erecting encroachments outside their shops and those goods on roads and footpaths.

The officials of district administration and TMA directed them to remove their encroachments as soon as possible and keep their goods inside their shops as such practices are creating hardships for pedestrians and causing traffic jam.

