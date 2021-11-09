UrduPoint.com

District Admin To Declare Public Parks, Places Smoking Free

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

District admin to declare public parks, places smoking free

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :District Implementation & Monitoring Committee for Tobacco Control, Peshawar has decided to take concrete steps for declaring parks and public places smoking free. The meeting also issued standing directives for printing of the government approved pictures and warnings on all packs of cigarettes.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the committee held here with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Gul Bano in the chair. Besides, Information and Public Relations, the officers of Police, education, health and social welfare departments, the representatives of trading community also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting expressed concerns over the growing trend of tobacco smoking amongst the youth and decided to take result-oriented steps for arresting the sale and use of tobacco, beside implementation of a ban on sale of open sticks of cigarettes.

They further stressed the need for the implementation of the preventive measures against the use of tobacco including snuff (Naswar), so the tobacco products could not be sold to children.

The concerned departments were directed to take steps for the prevention of the addictions within their ambit of power.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Education Sale All Government

Recent Stories

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pak ..

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Careem appoints the new marketing director in Paki ..

Careem appoints the new marketing director in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan for insuring vaccination of al ..

Commissioner Mardan for insuring vaccination of all students

3 minutes ago
 Four Newborns Died in Hospital Fire in India - Off ..

Four Newborns Died in Hospital Fire in India - Official

3 minutes ago
 Poland Gains Points in Ties With EU Amid Refugee I ..

Poland Gains Points in Ties With EU Amid Refugee Influx at Border With Belarus - ..

3 minutes ago
 Kite seller arrested; 75 kites recovered

Kite seller arrested; 75 kites recovered

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.