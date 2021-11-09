District admin to declare public parks, places smoking free

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :District Implementation & Monitoring Committee for Tobacco Control, Peshawar has decided to take concrete steps for declaring parks and public places smoking free. The meeting also issued standing directives for printing of the government approved pictures and warnings on all packs of cigarettes.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the committee held here with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Gul Bano in the chair. Besides, Information and Public Relations, the officers of Police, education, health and social welfare departments, the representatives of trading community also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting expressed concerns over the growing trend of tobacco smoking amongst the youth and decided to take result-oriented steps for arresting the sale and use of tobacco, beside implementation of a ban on sale of open sticks of cigarettes.

They further stressed the need for the implementation of the preventive measures against the use of tobacco including snuff (Naswar), so the tobacco products could not be sold to children.

The concerned departments were directed to take steps for the prevention of the addictions within their ambit of power.