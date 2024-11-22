District admin to do its best to protect rights of children: DC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram has said that the district administration will do all its best to protect the rights of the children.

He was addressing a special ceremony on the eve of the Universal Children Day held at Nishtar Special education Center KDA on Friday.

The ceremony, beside others, was also attended by the District Officer Social Welfare Amjad Khan Afridi, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital, Principal Nishtar Special Education Center, Chief of Karwan Amal Saleem Altaf Advocate and authorities concerned.

Addressing the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat assured all possible help and cooperation for the rights of children on behalf of the district administration.

He also highlighted the government’s commitment to protect their rights and privileges in detail.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Kohat also paid a detailed visit to various sectors of KDA Kohat to inspect the ongoing work there under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) and reviewed the progress made so far on the ongoing work under the said project. He gave necessary directions to the authorities concerned to ensure quality work and its timely completion.

