Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM

District admin to ensure availability of food items on fixed prices during Ramadan: DC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The district administration of Abbottabad Saturday has launched drive to combat inflation and ensure the availability of food items to residents at reasonable prices as per the prescribed rate list during the holy month of Ramadan.

This has been decided in a meeting of the District price Review Committee chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal underscored the importance of providing relief to citizens and ensuring that food items are supplied at rates more favorable than those in other cities. He directed the Food Department to establish minimum rates for all food items. Additionally, cooperation between traders and the administration was emphasized to alleviate the burden on citizens and uphold legal compliance.

DC urged citizens to report any instances of rate list violations by utilizing designated platforms provided by the district administration and relevant authorities. Citizens can register their complaints in District Control Room phone number 09929310553, the Pakistan Citizens Portal mobile app, Marstiyal app, as well as the Deputy Commissioner's Office and other sub-district offices.

The meeting was attended by Price Control Magistrates, representatives from the trading community, officials from the Food Department, Livestock Department, and various other district officers. Detailed deliberations took place concerning the determination of prices for food items.

