District Admin To Ensure Availability Of Food Items At Fixed Prices During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The district administration has set up ‘price monitoring desks’ in Dera Ismail Khan to ensure the availability of food items to residents at officially prescribed prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

These desks have been setup following the instructions of the provincial government in order to ensure the supply of food items to the people and to take strict action against hoarders.

The price monitoring desks were set up at different places of Dera Ismail Khan, including Muslim Bazaar, Pawanda Bazaar, Rahim Bazaar, Commissionary Bazaar, Imamiya Gate, Bannu Adda, Old Vegetable Market and New Vegetable Market.

The staff of the district administration along with the staff of the food department and other related departments would remain present at these desks from 08:00 a.m. to Iftar time.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi visited the Price Monitoring Desk and reviewed the arrangements.

The assistant commissioner said the strict instructions have been issued by the provincial government and all those shopkeepers violating official rates would be dealt with iron hands.

The AC said that the officers of all departments should ensure the attendance of their staff at these desks. The officials should register the complaints relevant to their departments concerned and forward the same to their officers immediately so that maximum relief could be provided to the public during the holy month.

The public could register complaints against all such hoarders at these desks.

The complaints against profiteers and sub-standard food quality could be registered. The magistrates of district administration would take action on these complaints.

