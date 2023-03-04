District Admin to ensure availability of wheat flour at reasonable price during Ramazan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration is making efforts to ensure the availability of wheat flour at a reasonable price and in sufficient quantity during upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

As part of such efforts, the managements of flour mills were directed to ensure the supply of flour as per quota.

Assistant Commissioner Rodkohi Mohammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, visited different government warehouses of wheat in the presence of District Food Controller Nazir Rehman and officials of the food department.

He checked the wheat stock as per record registers and which was found to be correct. Besides, the bags and sacks of wheat were counted which was also found to be correct.

The assistant commissioner directed the flour mills' management to ensure the supply of flour according to the quota. He said the district administration, keeping in view the arrival of holy month of Ramzan, was making efforts to ensure the availability of flour at a reasonable price and in sufficient quantity.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the hoarders and profiteers.