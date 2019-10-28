District admin to ensure implementation on Rs1000 for 40kg kinnow rate

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration will ensure implementation on decision of Rs1000 minimum purchase rate of 40 kilogram Kinnow in the district and strict action would be taken against violators under law.

An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul regarding determination of Kinnow rates said, adding that minimum price of kinnow would be Rs1000 while the growers and processors are bound to follow district administration's directions in this regard.

The orders further said that no sale and purchase will be done less than the determined rates and this rate would be applicable within the revenue limits of Sargodha district.

The directions of administration shall take effect immediately and shall remain enforced till further orders adding that if any person contravenes this order, he shall be punished according to law, the orders said.

The rate of 40kg Kinnow was decided in a meeting held here at DC office on October, 14 in which all stakeholders including processors, growers, parliamentarians and representatives of Kinnow Growers Association were present.

The matter was taken by the growers after announcing Rs600 rate of 40kg Kinnow by the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable (Exporter, processor) Association.

The growers have expressed concerns over APFVA decision and also rejected their announced rates while asked to district administration to take up the matter of rates on priority.

The growers have also expressing satisfaction over new rate of Kinnow thanked the DC and also appreciated her efforts for ensuring due rights of farmers.