District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) An important meeting regarding the sugarcane crushing season was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mahmood in the committee room on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Malik Tahir, District Officer Industries, District food Controller, Assistant Commissioners, and officials from the police and traffic police departments, representatives of farmer organizations, and administrative officers of all sugar mills in the district.

During the meeting, ADCR Fahad Mahmood reviewed the arrangements for the sugarcane crushing season and emphasized the need to ensure smooth traffic flow. He directed the traffic police and the Regional Transport Authority to provide full support during the season. The Secretary RTA was instructed to strictly monitor overloaded vehicles.

Addressing farmer representatives, he stressed the importance of adhering to safety measures issued by the Secretary RTA to prevent traffic accidents.

He urged farmers to follow axle load management rules by properly loading sugarcane trolleys to avoid spillage.

Additionally, he instructed farmers to use reflectors or China lights on the back of trolleys at night to ensure visibility for vehicles approaching from behind. “Protecting human lives must be our top priority during this season,” stated ADCR Mahmood, warning that strict action would be taken against violations.

The Secretary RTA highlighted the road safety measures being implemented by the district administration.

Awareness banners were displayed at sugar mills and major highways regarding axle load management and the use of reflectors or lights on sugarcane trolleys.

Informational pamphlets are also being distributed among farmers to guide them on safe transportation of sugarcane to mills.