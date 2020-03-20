UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin To Establish Four Quarantine Centers In City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

District admin to establish four quarantine centers in city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Friday decided to establish four quarantine centers in the city to cope with the threat of coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken in a meeting which chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah to establish four quarantine centers in Abbottabad city at Kunj football ground hostel, Social welfare building Fawara chowk, District headquarters hospital (DHQ) and Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

It was also decided to provide all sorts of medical and other facilities at newly established quarantine centers and would keep the suspected and patients of coronavirus for treatment at the centers.

DC Abbottabad directed Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WASC) to provide clean drinking water and spray germicides in their areas for the protection of people and restrict the spread of coronavirus.

In the meeting besides the district administration officers, health department, WASCA, TMA, District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad, Secretary Local Government were present.

Related Topics

Football Abbottabad Water Company All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

10 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

11 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

13 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.