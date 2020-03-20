District admin to establish four quarantine centers in city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Friday decided to establish four quarantine centers in the city to cope with the threat of coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken in a meeting which chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah to establish four quarantine centers in Abbottabad city at Kunj football ground hostel, Social welfare building Fawara chowk, District headquarters hospital (DHQ) and Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

It was also decided to provide all sorts of medical and other facilities at newly established quarantine centers and would keep the suspected and patients of coronavirus for treatment at the centers.

DC Abbottabad directed Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WASC) to provide clean drinking water and spray germicides in their areas for the protection of people and restrict the spread of coronavirus.

In the meeting besides the district administration officers, health department, WASCA, TMA, District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad, Secretary Local Government were present.