District Admin To Establish More Vaccination Centres In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:01 PM

District admin to establish more vaccination centres in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Following the rising number of registered citizens for COVID-19 vaccination, the Lahore District Administration has devised a strategy to increase the facility of vaccination centres in provincial capital.

A meeting was held in this regard on Thursday at Deputy Commissioner's office under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Anum Zahid while officials of Health, education, Police, Information, WASA and LWMC were also present.

It was decided in meeting that new vaccination centres will be established at Wahdat Road, Jallo Mor, Gajjumata, Ghoray Shah, Raiwind, Tajpura, Gujjarpura, Ravi Road, Khazana Gate, Lower Mall and various government schools in Cantt.

The ADC said that walk-through gates and CCTV cameras would also be set up at every vaccination centre. She added guidance boards and maps would be installed at the entrances of the vaccination center for the complete guidance of the public. Chairs and fans for the visitors and wheelchairs for special persons would also be provided, the ADC mentioned.

More Stories From Pakistan

