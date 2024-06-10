- Home
District Admin To Establish Sacrificial Animal Markets In Four Tehsils Of Abbottabad
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 08:15 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday announced the establishment of sacrificial animal markets across all four Tehsils of district Abbottabad, ensuring citizens' access to animals under the supervision of local authorities.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office. In a bid to regulate animal trading, stringent measures will be enforced against unauthorized transactions on roads and intersections, with penalties for violators.
Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, the Abbottabad district administration, along with Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), Cantonment Boards, and local governments, will oversee the timely and thorough cleaning of sacrificial animal waste and garbage collection. Transport arrangements for waste disposal will be optimized to prevent contamination risks and ensure smooth traffic flow.
Livestock markets will be subject to measures aimed at preventing the spread of diseases like the Congo virus, with the Livestock Department and Health authorities spearheading preventive actions.
The administration has directed all relevant departments and area magistrates to crack down on illegal markets, while health facilities have been instructed to maintain operational readiness and staff presence.
Emergency services, including Rescue 1122, will be fully operational during Eid, with directives issued to ensure efficient traffic management and cleanliness by WASA, Cantonment Boards, and TMAs. Traffic police have been tasked with issuing guidelines to mitigate congestion, especially considering the influx of tourists expected during the holiday period.
Emphasizing the Islamic principle of cleanliness, DC Iqbal has stressed community awareness through mosques, urging residents to responsibly dispose of waste and cooperate with designated collection points. The district administration urged residents to utilize established markets for animal purchase and adhere to cleanliness guidelines to facilitate timely cleanup operations.
