District admin to extend full cooperation to Sialkot International Airport : DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari has said that the business community of the district had set-up Sialkot International Airport on self-help basis and the district administration would continue to extend full cooperation to make it a success in the private sector.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javed. Vice Chairman SIAL Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen and Public Relations Manager Abdul Shakoor Mirza were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner said on the occasion that the business community of the district was very active in solving its own problems.He said that Sialkot International Airport was a project which has been exemplified everywhere.

Earlier, Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed and Vice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen congratulated Zeeshan Javed on his appointment as Deputy Commissioner in the district.