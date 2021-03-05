District admin to gear up anti-dengue activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia has directed for accelerating anti-dengue activities in the provincial capital.

Chairing a meeting on anti-dengue measures here on Friday, he warned the officials that no laxity would be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those showing any negligence in the anti-dengue surveillance.

Kathia said it was a responsibility of every citizen to play role for controlling dengue by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness and not allowing stagnation of water in their surroundings.

He said that society should play its role to prevent and control spread of dengue and directed the officers to speed up the indoor and outdoor surveillance.