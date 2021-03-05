UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin To Gear Up Anti-dengue Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

District admin to gear up anti-dengue activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia has directed for accelerating anti-dengue activities in the provincial capital.

Chairing a meeting on anti-dengue measures here on Friday, he warned the officials that no laxity would be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those showing any negligence in the anti-dengue surveillance.

Kathia said it was a responsibility of every citizen to play role for controlling dengue by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness and not allowing stagnation of water in their surroundings.

He said that society should play its role to prevent and control spread of dengue and directed the officers to speed up the indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Related Topics

Dengue Water All

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

1 hour ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

1 hour ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

1 hour ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

1 hour ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

1 hour ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.