District Admin to hold Kashmir rally on Jan 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The District Administration has decided to organize a rally on Kashmiri Right to Self Determination Day on January 5.

According to handout, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch and the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro will lead the rally to condemn Indian human rights violations and brutalities against innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Rally will be brought out from DC office, Shahbaz Building to the office of Post Master General at Thandi Sarak which will be attended by officers of all departments including Revenue, HDA, health, Police, irrigation, agriculture, food, works and services, information and other government organizations.

The divisional as well as district heads of all departments have been directed to ensure their full participation along with subordinate staff in the rally to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and urge the international community to hold plebiscite in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for permanent resolution of decades old dispute.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police were asked to adopt all required security measures during the rally.