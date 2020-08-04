UrduPoint.com
District Admin To Hold Rally On Kashmir Siege Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

District admin to hold rally on Kashmir Siege Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :A rally to express solidity with oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) will be organized under the auspices of district administration on August 5.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that people from all walks of life including parliamentarians, civil society and minorities would participate in the rally.

It would commence from district council Hall and culminate at Katchery intersection, he said and added that Indian forces had restricted Kashmiris to their homes for the last one year besides atrocities for over a half century.

The entire nation would speak with once voice on Kashmir Siege Day, he concluded.

