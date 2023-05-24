District admin to hold rally on 'Pakistan Martyrs' Day'

The district administration would hold a rally on 'Pakistan Martyrs' Day' on May 25 to pay rich tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the motherland

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The district administration would hold a rally on 'Pakistan Martyrs' Day' on May 25 to pay rich tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the motherland.

The rally will commence at 11 am morning from Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad to Fawara Chowk.

People from different walks of life, religious scholars, politicians, citizens, officers, and employees of government departments are invited to participate.

The district administration of Abbottabad extends an invitation to Abbottabad Press Club, print, electronic, and social media representatives to participate in the rally.