District admin to hold Shan-e- Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen conference

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration will organize Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamee conference under the chairmanship of Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman on Thursday, October 14 at Grace Marquee, Sialkot Cantt.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Rao Abdul Karim, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, DPO Sialkot Atif Nazir and Minister for Religious Affairs Azad Jammu & Kashmir Hamid Raza and Chairman Divisional Peace Committee Qari SaleemZahid will participate in the conference.

Speakers from all schools of thought will address the conference.