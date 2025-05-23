District Admin To Intensify Crackdown On Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The administration has decided to accelerate a crackdown on encroachments across the district.
Departments concerned have finalized all arrangements to start legal action in all the eight bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk. The decision was taken in a meeting held to review anti-encroachment operations in the district chaired by Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir here on Friday.
It was decided to allow carts and motorcycle-rickshaw vendors to do their business only at places designated by the district administration. The meeting also decided to take action against officials supporting the encroachment mafia. The DC said that corrupt staff should be dismissed from their jobs and cases registered against them.
He said that cart markets would be set up in different markets of the city so vendors could earn their livelihood in a respectable way and urged the traders to follow law and extend coordination with district administration for complete elimination of the encroachment mafia as the government did not want to disturb any businessman.
He also instructed preparing a plan for beautification of the city and tehsils and said that temporary cattle markets on Eid-ul-Azha should also have all facilities.
He added that no one would be allowed to set up cattle sheds privately to buy and sell animals within the city limits.
