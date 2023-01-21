UrduPoint.com

District Admin To Launch Clean, Green Drive In City From Feb 1

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 12:31 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :District administration has decided to launch a clean and green campaign for exemplary cleanliness in the city of saints from February 1.

Multan Waste Management Company would clean the entire city during a month-long campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo announced this while addressing a meeting of the district departments.

CEO MWMC Shakeel Bhatti briefed the meeting regarding the cleanliness situation in the city.

The DC said that special focus would be given to the cleanliness of conjusted Union Councils while a beautification campaign will also be conducted in the last week of the month.

Mr. Wattoo said that uncovered mud and sand trolleys will not be allowed to enter the city until it is properly covered.

He said that civil society, students and youth will be encouraged to participate in the drive to promote a sense of ownership among residents of the city. PHA, Forest and other departments, including educational institutions should come forward and fully participate in the campaign to make the city clean and green.

CEO MWMC Shakeel Bhatti said that the company will clean the whole city during the campaign. While special washing of roads will also be made by lifting piles of waste.

