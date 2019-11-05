UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin To Launch Dengue Larva Eradication Campaign

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:20 PM

District admin to launch dengue larva eradication campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar is going to start mechanical sweeping in 36 dengue affected Union Councils to eradicate larva of the dengue virus.

In this connection a meeting regarding the eradication of dengue was held here with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)/Focal Person for Dengue Eradication, Ashfaq Khan in the chair here Tuesday.

Beside, officials of health department, Town Municipal Officers (TMOs) and representatives of other departments also attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that activities for the eradication of dengue virus is in full-swing in all affected Union Councils.

According to the record of hospitals, mechanical sweeping is being started in 36 Union Councils.

During the operation, different teams under the supervision of district administration will carry door to door mechanical sweeping for the eradication of larva and inform people about dengue spreading mosquito as well as preventive measures against it.

In this connection, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ashfaq Khan has also appealed the people for extending cooperation to anti-dengue teams as it mostly grows in houses. Therefore, water should not be kept in open and utensils of water should also be kept covered.

Related Topics

Peshawar Dengue Water All

Recent Stories

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

51 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

1 hour ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

1 hour ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

1 hour ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

1 hour ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.