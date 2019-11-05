District admin to launch dengue larva eradication campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar is going to start mechanical sweeping in 36 dengue affected Union Councils to eradicate larva of the dengue virus.

In this connection a meeting regarding the eradication of dengue was held here with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)/Focal Person for Dengue Eradication, Ashfaq Khan in the chair here Tuesday.

Beside, officials of health department, Town Municipal Officers (TMOs) and representatives of other departments also attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that activities for the eradication of dengue virus is in full-swing in all affected Union Councils.

According to the record of hospitals, mechanical sweeping is being started in 36 Union Councils.

During the operation, different teams under the supervision of district administration will carry door to door mechanical sweeping for the eradication of larva and inform people about dengue spreading mosquito as well as preventive measures against it.

In this connection, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ashfaq Khan has also appealed the people for extending cooperation to anti-dengue teams as it mostly grows in houses. Therefore, water should not be kept in open and utensils of water should also be kept covered.