District Admin To Organize Independence Day Family Festival On 13 August

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 06:20 PM

District admin to organize Independence Day Family Festival on 13 August

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration in collaboration with Pakistan Army, will organize the Independence Day Family Festival at Rani Bagh on 13th August at 6pm.

Famous singers including Lucky Ali, Afshan Fawad, Mustafa Zahid and others will perform on the occasion. The festival will provide different activities including food courts and cultural show followed by the display of fabulous fireworks at mid-night.

