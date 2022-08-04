UrduPoint.com

District Admin To Organize "Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir" Rally On Aug 05

Published August 04, 2022

District Admin to organize "Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir" rally on Aug 05

The district administration will organize a rally to observe "Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir" on Friday to mark the 3rd anniversary of the annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian Government

The deputy commissioner has issued a letter to all government departments to fully participate in the rally scheduled to be organized on August 05 (Friday) at Shahbaz Building at about 10:30 a.m.

The deputy commissioner has issued a letter to all government departments to fully participate in the rally scheduled to be organized on August 05 (Friday) at Shahbaz Building at about 10:30 a.m.

A rally led by senior officers of the district administration will be held outside DC office to show solidarity with people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are under Indian subjugation since decades.

The participants of the "Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir" rally by holding banners and placards will record their protest and urge the international community to take notice of Indian oppression against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris in IIOJK.

A large numbers of employees belonging to Federal, provincial, local government departments and the members of civil society organizations, NGOs and students of various schools and colleges will participate in the rally.

The Commissioner, DIG, Deputy Commissioner, SSP, district and divisional officers of several departments are expected to join the rally.

