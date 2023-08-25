Open Menu

District Admin To Provide Essential Civic Facilities At Shalimar Cricket Ground

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 04:20 PM

District admin to provide essential civic facilities at Shalimar Cricket Ground

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday directed the Excise and ICT officials to provide essential civic facilities at their doorstep.

According to the ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasim, under the initiative a mobile unit will be available to facilitate the citizens at the Shalimar cricket Ground parking lot from 3 to 5 pm today.

This event, orchestrated by the Excise staff, brings a convenient opportunity for individuals to engage in essential vehicle-related tasks such as registration, transfer, and token tax submission.

He further said that the occasion is further elevated by the presence of the Facilitation Center's Doorstep ICT vehicle, which promises a comprehensive array of services at your fingertips.

Among the services offered are the issuance of significant documents like Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, and Power of Attorney, he added.

Moreover, for those seeking to venture beyond local borders, the center extends its expertise to provide International Driving Permits and Fuel Permits for both domestic and commercial purposes.

This convergence of administrative efficacy and citizen convenience marks a commendable stride towards streamlined public services.

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad Mobile Vehicle Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join B ..

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join BRICS: FO

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

4 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

5 hours ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

5 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

6 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

8 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan