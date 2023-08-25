District admin to provide essential civic facilities at Shalimar Cricket Ground

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday directed the Excise and ICT officials to provide essential civic facilities at their doorstep.

According to the ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasim, under the initiative a mobile unit will be available to facilitate the citizens at the Shalimar cricket Ground parking lot from 3 to 5 pm today.

This event, orchestrated by the Excise staff, brings a convenient opportunity for individuals to engage in essential vehicle-related tasks such as registration, transfer, and token tax submission.

He further said that the occasion is further elevated by the presence of the Facilitation Center's Doorstep ICT vehicle, which promises a comprehensive array of services at your fingertips.

Among the services offered are the issuance of significant documents like Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, and Power of Attorney, he added.

Moreover, for those seeking to venture beyond local borders, the center extends its expertise to provide International Driving Permits and Fuel Permits for both domestic and commercial purposes.

This convergence of administrative efficacy and citizen convenience marks a commendable stride towards streamlined public services.