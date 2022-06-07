UrduPoint.com

District Admin To Provide Internship Opportunity For Persons With Disabilities: DC Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 08:41 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday said that organizing modern courses for the special children is commendable and will help them to get employment.

He expressed these views while addressing a certificate awarding ceremony of 6 months of training for persons with disabilities in different applied fields in collaboration with Newtech, Created Opportunities and Social Welfare at District Council Hall Abbottabad. A total of 70 students completed the course under the program.

He said that the district administration would assist in conducting more programs/courses in the future.

DC thanked Newtech, Created Opportunities, Social Welfare and all other stakeholders for conducting the course and said that in today's fast-paced computer and information era technology courses are essential for all children and especially the children with disabilities so that they can get employment opportunities in the society and play their role in the development of the country.

Tariq Salam Marwat assured the organizers and participants of the provision of internships opportunity to skilled children in the Deputy Commissioner's Office and other district administration offices, which would provide openings for the special children to gain experience.

