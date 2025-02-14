District Admin To Set Up Prices’ Monitoring Desk At Bazaars
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) District administration had decided to set up monitoring desk at bazaars to arrest prices of the essentials and provide relief to the people during the month of Ramazan.
The decision was made during a meeting held here with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rao Hasham Azeem in the chair on Friday. The meeting was convened on the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram.
Besides, officers of the district administration, the officers of food, livestock and other concerned departments attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed in detail matters relating to provision of relief to the people during the month of Ramazan and ensure the directives of the provincial government in this regard.
During the meeting, the officers of district administration and other concerned departments were issued directives for making all necessary steps for control over the prices of essential items to provide relief to the people.
With mutual consensus it was decided to establish monitoring desk in all bazaars of the district wherein beside the officers of district administration, other concerned will also remain available to take immediate action on public complaints.
The officers of the district administration will visit fruit and vegetable markets at dusk on daily basis to issue official price list, which would be followed by their visit to bazaar to keep check on the prices and implement it in letter and spirit.
The officers of district administration along with the representatives of the Livestock Department will collect samples of milk on daily basis to send them to laboratory analysis.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rao Hasham Azeem, all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the availability of quality and economical food items to the people.
APP/aqk
