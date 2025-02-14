Open Menu

District Admin To Set Up Prices’ Monitoring Desks At Bazaars

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 07:20 PM

District admin to set up prices’ monitoring desks at bazaars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The district administration has decided to set up monitoring desks at bazaars to monitor the prices of essential items and provide relief to the people during the month of Ramazan.

The decision was made during a meeting held here with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rao Hasham Azeem in the chair on Friday. The meeting was convened on the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram.

Besides, officers of the district administration, the officers of food, livestock and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail matters relating to provision of relief to the people during the month of Ramazan and ensure the directives of the provincial government in this regard.

During the meeting, the officers of district administration and other concerned departments were issued directives for making all necessary steps for control over the prices of essential items to provide relief to the people.

With mutual consensus it was decided to establish monitoring desk in all bazaars of the district wherein beside the officers of district administration, other concerned will also remain available to take immediate action on public complaints.

The officers of the district administration will visit fruit and vegetable markets at dusk on daily basis to issue official price list, which would be followed by their visit to bazaar to keep check on the prices and implement it in letter and spirit.

The officers of district administration along with the representatives of the Livestock Department will collect samples of milk on daily basis to send them to laboratory analysis.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Rao Hasham Azeem, all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the availability of quality and economical food items to the people.

Recent Stories

UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanit ..

UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the Peopl ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains ..

Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup ..

23 minutes ago
  DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC h ..

 DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting

39 minutes ago
 Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Te ..

Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

50 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developi ..

ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards f ..

Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..

52 minutes ago
Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, ach ..

Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..

1 hour ago
 Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2 ..

Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

2 hours ago
 More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: I ..

More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships ..

Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan