District admin to take all possible steps for organizing 12 Rabi-ul-Awal in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal programmes.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Abbottabad Sajjad Khan and Ulema's of all factions.

During the meeting the Ulema's gave suggestions concerning Rabi-ul-Awwal and emphasized on the cooperation of police and administration.

The DC while talking to the Ulema assured them for supporting and organizing programs in all tehsils of the district Abbottabad regarding the 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

He issued instructions to TMAs and Water Sanitation and Services Company (WSSCA) regarding cleanliness and provision of facilities during the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

DPO Sajjad Khan assured the scholars of cooperation in organizing the programs.

District Khatib Mufti Abdul Wajid expressed his satisfaction regarding arrangements of Rabi-ul-Awwal and prayed collectively for the peaceful conduct of all the programs in that regard.