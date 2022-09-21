UrduPoint.com

District Admin To Take All Possible Steps For Organizing 12 Rabi-ul-Awal In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 07:10 PM

District admin to take all possible steps for organizing 12 Rabi-ul-Awal in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal programmes.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Abbottabad Sajjad Khan and Ulema's of all factions.

During the meeting the Ulema's gave suggestions concerning Rabi-ul-Awwal and emphasized on the cooperation of police and administration.

The DC while talking to the Ulema assured them for supporting and organizing programs in all tehsils of the district Abbottabad regarding the 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

He issued instructions to TMAs and Water Sanitation and Services Company (WSSCA) regarding cleanliness and provision of facilities during the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

DPO Sajjad Khan assured the scholars of cooperation in organizing the programs.

District Khatib Mufti Abdul Wajid expressed his satisfaction regarding arrangements of Rabi-ul-Awwal and prayed collectively for the peaceful conduct of all the programs in that regard.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Water Company Mufti All

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

51 minutes ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

2 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

3 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

3 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.