District Admin To Take Steps For Quality Education: DC Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal Wednesday said the provision of quality education and facilities were the top priority of the district administration, and all possible steps will be taken for its implementation.

He said while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee of the Education Department.

DC directed the Department of Education and the Education Monitoring Authority to play their role in monitoring and ensuring the effective implementation of quality education in all schools throughout the district.

He said it was essential to ensure that children were provided with better opportunities and a conducive environment for education.

The District Monitoring Officer of the Education Monitoring Authority, Aida Qureshi, briefed the committee on the performance of the previous steering committee and the progress in the month of June.

DC issued instructions to the Education Department regarding the provision of facilities in schools. He also directed the District Education Officer (DEO) female to focus on the improvement of education and the provision of essential facilities in schools.

He emphasized the implementation of modern teaching methods according to the demands of present-day students.

Deputy Commissioner also issued instructions regarding the appointments of administrative staff in schools, continuous water and electricity supply, maintenance of schools, and resolution of boundary issues with landowners.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Abbas Afridi, District Education Officer Tanveer Ahmed, a representative of the DEO female, SDPO Communication and Works Department, and other officers from the Education Department were present in the meeting.

