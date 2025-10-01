District Admin To Tighten Noose Around Illegal Housing Schemes
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The district administration has announced a decisive crackdown to tighten noose around illegal housing schemes operating within the city and surrounding areas.
Presiding over a meeting on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Salma Suleman directed officials to take strict action against unauthorised housing developers, stressing that strict measure will be enforced in the larger public interest. She warned that no individual or group would be allowed to establish a housing society without completing all required legal formalities.
The DC issued clear guidelines to assistant commissioners, as well as officers from the district council and municipal committees, to identify and act against unapproved housing projects.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khalid Abbas Sial and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ghulam Mustafa also attended the meeting. The DC reviewed several pending cases related to illegal housing societies and instructed officials to expedite legal proceedings.
She urged citizens to verify the status of any housing project before purchasing plots, stressing that public awareness was key to curbing fraudulent schemes and protecting investors from financial loss.
APP/qbs
