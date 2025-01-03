District Admin Torghar Aims For Cleaner, Healthier Future
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Torghar, Anwar Zeb Khan Friday chaired a District Coordination Committee meeting focused on advancing cleanliness and hygiene across the district.
The meeting, brought together heads of various departments, the Project Manager for WASH, and other key stakeholders to review ongoing initiatives and strategize future efforts.
The meeting spotlighted the progress of UNICEF-supported projects aimed at improving sanitation and hygiene.
The Project Manager for WASH outlined plans for the next three months, which include implementing more effective measures to eradicate open defecation and launching campaigns to raise public awareness about health and hygiene practices.
Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zeb Khan lauded the efforts of the WASH project team, underscoring the critical role such initiatives play in enhancing public welfare.
He directed all departments to actively support cleanliness programs to ensure a cleaner, healthier environment for the residents of Torghar.
Participants pledged their dedication to transforming Torghar into a model district for cleanliness and hygiene.
Along with upgrading infrastructure, they committed to run impactful awareness campaigns to foster a culture of health and sanitation among the public.
