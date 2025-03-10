District admin Torghar ensures fair pricing during Ramazan market inspection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) In line with the provincial government’s public welfare agenda, Deputy Commissioner Torghar, Anwar Zaib Khan, conducted a surprise inspection of the market and reviewed the Ramazan Complaints Desk.

The visit aimed to ensure the availability of essential food items at government-fixed rates and address public grievances during the holy month.

During the inspection, DC Torghar meticulously examined the availability and pricing of various food items, directing shopkeepers to strictly adhere to the official price list. He emphasized the importance of providing quality goods at fixed rates to safeguard public interest.

Interacting with shoppers and citizens, DC Torghar gathered feedback on the prices and quality of essential commodities. He assured the public that the district administration was committed to addressing their concerns and ensuring a hassle-free Ramazan.

Relevant officials were instructed to intensify market monitoring and take immediate action against overcharging and hoarding. DC Torghar reiterated that providing relief to citizens during Ramazan remains the administration’s top priority, with all necessary measures being implemented to achieve this goal.