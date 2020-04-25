District admin, ulema agree on implementation of SOPs for mosques

A meeting of renowned ulema belonging to various schools' of thought was held here Saturday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :A meeting of renowned ulema belonging to various schools' of thought was held here Saturday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar in the chair.

Beside, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan, DSP Police, Asmat Shah, Manager Auqaaf, Sher Afzal Khan, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madni, District Ameer HJU-F, Abdul Haseeb Haqqani, Allama Abdul Aziz Chishti, Maulana Siddique Ali (Jamia Ghosia), Obaidur Rehman (Jamia Masjid Khyber Ahle Hadith and others attended the meeting at large.

The meeting discussed in detailed different steps for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus and unanimously decided the implementation of the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) framed by the government for collective prayers and taraveeh in mosques.

The meeting also was unanimous on maintaining the required distance between lines.

They urged upon senior citizens and children to offer their prayers at their houses and markings inside mosques for the people to implement SOPs in letter and spirit and also guaranteeing the use of safety masks.

On this occasion, ulema assured complete cooperation to district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar said that ulema has crucial role in the prevention of the spread of coronavirus and mass awareness. He thanked ulema for extending cooperation to administration.