Open Menu

District Admin Urges Citizens To Be Vigilant During Continuous Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 10:40 AM

District admin urges citizens to be vigilant during continuous rain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The district administration has directed the concerned staff to be vigilant to save the citizens from any possible problems and difficulties due to continuous rain in Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abedeen Memon has issued strict directives to all Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, Assistant Mukhtiarkar, and relevant field staff to remain in the field and oversee the drainage of rainwater across the district.

In a bid to ensure effective drainage, all concerned authorities were working in close coordination to clear rainwater from main roads and streets. The Deputy Commissioner's control rooms were also operational 24/7 to monitor the situation closely.

The public was urged to report control rooms or contact Rescue 1122 in case of any emergencies.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

15 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

22 minutes ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

37 minutes ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

1 hour ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

4 hours ago
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

5 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

6 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

6 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan