District admin urges citizens to be vigilant during continuous rain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The district administration has directed the concerned staff to be vigilant to save the citizens from any possible problems and difficulties due to continuous rain in Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abedeen Memon has issued strict directives to all Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, Assistant Mukhtiarkar, and relevant field staff to remain in the field and oversee the drainage of rainwater across the district.

In a bid to ensure effective drainage, all concerned authorities were working in close coordination to clear rainwater from main roads and streets. The Deputy Commissioner's control rooms were also operational 24/7 to monitor the situation closely.

The public was urged to report control rooms or contact Rescue 1122 in case of any emergencies.