District admin, Wapda kick off operation against electricity theft

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Wapda under the supervision of District Administration Abbottabad has kicked off operations against electricity theft and non-payment of electricity bills.

A committee headed by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim, SDO WAPDA, along with the police, conducted raids on Thanna, Totni and suspended electricity for illegal connection/use of Kunda and non-payment of bills, registered FIR and a huge amount of electricity cables were taken into the Wapda custody.

Similarly, proceedings against commercial defaulters in the Abbottabad city areas under the supervision of the district administration for non-payment of electricity bills are also in progress.

The committee headed by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem along with Pesco and Abbottabad police started action to cut off the power of the defaulters for non-payment of bills.

Few days ago Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat formed this committee for the prevention of electricity theft and non-payment of dues and directed to take strict action against the electricity thieves with the cooperation of the district administration, PESCO and police.

It was informed at the meeting that the increase in load shedding period is due to electricity theft and no\778