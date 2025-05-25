Open Menu

District Admin Warn Private School Managements To Ensure Adequate Cold Drinking Water

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

District admin warn private school managements to ensure adequate cold drinking water

CHINIOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A spokesperson for the district administration has said that it was observed that some schools, especially private schools, do not have cold drinking water facilities for students.

The district administration has warned the management of private schools to ensure adequate cold drinking water in all educational institutions by Tuesday, May 27, before the summer vacations.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal said that special inspection teams of the District education Authority have been formed and if any school is found to be non-compliant, the school will be sealed along with a heavy fine.

Therefore, to avoid any action, all schools should provide cold drinking water for students.

