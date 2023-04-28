District admin warns people for precautionary measures ahead of rainfall

Assistant Commissioner II Havelian, Lubna Iqbal Friday while talking to media representatives, informed them about the upcoming week-long heavy rainfall spell. She said that citizens should be prepared to deal with the untoward situation

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner II Havelian, Lubna Iqbal Friday while talking to media representatives, informed them about the upcoming week-long heavy rainfall spell. She said that citizens should be prepared to deal with the untoward situation.

Lubna Iqbal said that according to the Meteorological Department, this series of heavy rains will continue across the country for almost a week, people living around waterways, rivers, streams and canals should adopt preventive measures before the rains.

She informed the people of Havelian and its surrounding areas, especially the farmers, about the schedule of heavy rains according to the government notification, it has been indicated that the possibility of heavy rains will persist on or around April 30.

Lubna Iqbal has also given prior notice to all those related to farming and other works and said that they should take necessary precautions on their own.

The people living around waterways should also prepare themselves to keep themselves safe from any major damage. Lubna Iqbal also paid a surprise visit to the canals of Havelian and surrounding areas and sent his report to the relevant department.