District Admin Warns Transporters For Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

The district administration, Attock on Friday, warned transporters against overcharging public transport fares from people going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The district administration, Attock on Friday, warned transporters against overcharging public transport fares from people going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid.

According to the district administration, since drivers of public transport find such occasions as Eid as an opportunity to mint money by taking fares from passengers more than the officially notified fares lists, a crackdown has been launched to prevent the exploitation of people who visit their native towns for the celebration of Eid.

A team of district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, along with District Police Officer (DPO) Sardar Ghias Gull Khan, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Incharge Traffic Police, Assistant Commissioner City Shagfuta Jabeen, and Chief Officer Municipal Committee Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan, visited the main bus stand to ensure the availability of public transport on intercity and inter-district routes, drinking water and shed facilities for passengers, and the implementation of the official fare list.

On this occasion, the officials also interacted with passengers and inquired from them about the fares charged by the transporters.

On this occasion, DC Rao Atif Raza instructed the transporters and the management of the bus terminals to ensure implementation of the orders in letter and spirit, and strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination. Transporters were asked not to create an artificial shortage of buses and bring all their vehicles onto the roads, otherwise, their licenses would be cancelled. They also directed transporters to comply with the officially notified fares.

