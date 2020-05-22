District administration Abbottabad devises security, traffic plane for Eid-ul-Fitr

District administration Abbottabad Friday chalked out a comprehensive security and traffic plane for the Eid-ul-Fitr, all tourists would be banned during eid vacations in the wake of Coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Friday chalked out a comprehensive security and traffic plane for the Eid-ul-Fitr, all tourists would be banned during eid vacations in the wake of Coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah chaired a meeting regarding the preparations of Eid ul Fitr, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, SSP traffic warden, Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana and TMO staff were also present in the meeting.

The eid traffic plan was devised keeping in view of Coronavirus outbreak in the country and following the directives of KPK government banned all tourist spots including Nathiagali, Ayubia, Kalabagh, Harno, Thandyani, Shimla hill, while all hotels, resorts, guest houses and cafeterias would also be closed during the vacations.

In the meeting it was also decided to establish 5 checkpoints of police at Karakoram Highway (KKH) with the cooperation of Haripur police at Chamba bridge, Motorway Muslim Abad check post, at Qalandar Abad interchange Mansehra and Abbottabad police jointly petrol, for Galyat check posts would be established at, Thandyani chowk, Thai forest barrier, Kali Matti, Harno bridge and Barian where joint petrol would be conducted with Murree police to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus in the area.

All check posts would work from 8am to 10 pm where members of Rescue 1122, district police, traffic warden police, ambulance and TMA staff would present. Only the residents of Galyat would be allowed to visit the area while tourists would be totally banned.

The commuters of Norther areas, Mansehra, Muzafar Abad and Battagram would be allowed to travel through Hazara motorway while the commuters of Galyat can travel use Murree and Havelian interchanges.

People of Kohala, Beerot and Muzafar Abad can use Murree expressway, while people of the Sherwan circle, Lakhala, Pind Kargo Khan can use Havelian interchange via Beer Phohar. Abbottabad police have requested masses to stay at homes during the vacations and avoid unnecessary travel, cooperate with administration and police.