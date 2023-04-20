UrduPoint.com

District Administration Abbottabad Drive Against Hoarding And Profiteers Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

District administration Abbottabad drive against hoarding and profiteers continues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :District Administration's drive against profiteers and hoarders continues across Abbottabad where dozens of shops were sealed and heavy fines were also imposed on violators.

According to the details, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abbottabad, Arshad Mahmood, conducted inspections in Mirpur, Mandian, Supply, and Mansehra Road where general stores and shopping malls were checked to ensure the implementation of the price list particularly wheat flour, lentils, sugar, and other items and took action against violators.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal also inspected various markets of Havelian Bazar and to ensure the fare according to the revised fare list before Eid al-Fitr, she visited the bus stand.

The AC assessed the fares and issued directives to the bus stand administration to provide vehicles to the passengers on the approved fares during Eid.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat Zark Yar Khan also inspected markets for the provision of food items in Galyat. On this occasion, he examined the provision of flour, sugar, oil, rice, and other food items, checked stock registers, and issued instructions to shopkeepers to ensure the provision of items at the prescribed rates.

Assistant Commissioner Saqlain Salim took action against the hoarding of food items during the holy month of Ramadan. Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, along with District Food Controller Shad Muhammad, inspected various locations for the provision of flour, sugar, oil, rice, and other food items, checked stock registers, and issued instructions to shopkeepers to ensure the provision of items at the prescribed rates.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Oil Vehicles Road Mansehra Price Mirpur Havelian Market Wheat Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

8 minutes ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

36 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

54 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

1 hour ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.