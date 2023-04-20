District administration Abbottabad drive against hoarding and profiteers continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :District Administration's drive against profiteers and hoarders continues across Abbottabad where dozens of shops were sealed and heavy fines were also imposed on violators.

According to the details, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abbottabad, Arshad Mahmood, conducted inspections in Mirpur, Mandian, Supply, and Mansehra Road where general stores and shopping malls were checked to ensure the implementation of the price list particularly wheat flour, lentils, sugar, and other items and took action against violators.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal also inspected various markets of Havelian Bazar and to ensure the fare according to the revised fare list before Eid al-Fitr, she visited the bus stand.

The AC assessed the fares and issued directives to the bus stand administration to provide vehicles to the passengers on the approved fares during Eid.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat Zark Yar Khan also inspected markets for the provision of food items in Galyat. On this occasion, he examined the provision of flour, sugar, oil, rice, and other food items, checked stock registers, and issued instructions to shopkeepers to ensure the provision of items at the prescribed rates.

Assistant Commissioner Saqlain Salim took action against the hoarding of food items during the holy month of Ramadan. Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, along with District Food Controller Shad Muhammad, inspected various locations for the provision of flour, sugar, oil, rice, and other food items, checked stock registers, and issued instructions to shopkeepers to ensure the provision of items at the prescribed rates.