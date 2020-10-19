District administration Abbottabad establishes Sasta Bazara in four Tehsils

To curb the current wave of artificial price hike of the essential commodities and food items, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Monday Sasta Bazaars has been established in all four Tehsils of the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :To curb the current wave of artificial price hike of the essential commodities and food items, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Monday Sasta Bazaars has been established in all four Tehsils of the district.

According to the details, the Sasta Bazars were established in all four Tehsils including Abbottabtabad, Havelian, Lower Tanawal and Lora where vegetables, fruits and other commodities are available on cheaper price.

In this regard district magistrates have visited Sasta Bazars to inspect the prices of the commodities and to ensure the provision of vegetables, fruit and other commodities at cheaper prices in the Sasta Bazars.

Assistant Commissioner II Akasha Kiran has visited Sasta Bazar Havaelian, AAC Revenue visited Lower Tanawal Sasta Bazar inspected the prices and reviewed the facilities provided to the masses.

In the same way, AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Javed Bhurwana and AAC III Ameen ul Hasanat visited Sasta Bazar Abbottabad inspected the prices and also enquired the people those were shopping about the prices and quality of the items.

After strict monitoring of prices and establishing Sasta Bazar the prices of vegetables have been decreased considerably during a couple of days and people of Abbottabad have appreciated the measures to curb the artificial price hike wave.