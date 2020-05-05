District administration Abbottabad issues new intercity transport fare list after reduction in oil prices

The district administration Monday issued a new fare list for intercity transport after a huge reduction in oil prices and also granted 50 percent relief to the elder citizens, students and disables

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The district administration Monday issued a new fare list for intercity transport after a huge reduction in oil prices and also granted 50 percent relief to the elder citizens, students and disables.

Deputy Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah took the decision while chairing a meeting in the light of a huge cut in the petroleum prices by the Federal government. The new fare list would be enforced after the culmination of the ban on public transport imposed by the KPK government in the wake or Coronavirus.

According to the decision, new intercity public transport from Abbottabad to Nathaigali non AC Rs 34 rupees, Abbottabad to Jabri 51 rupees, Abbottabad to Bagnotar 22 rupees, Abbottabad to Lora 75 rupees, Abbottabad to Havelian 16 rupees, Abbottabad to Haripur 36 rupees, Abbottabad to Manshera 27 rupees, Abbottabad to Qalandarabad 17 rupees.

Abbottabad to Bakot 57 rupees, Danna Namlimaira 32 rupees, Kalabagh 32 rupees while from Abbottabad to Data public transporters would charge 20 rupees each.

DC Abbottabad while speaking at the occasion said that after reduction in oil prices masses must get the benefit, the district administration would not let anybody charge extra fares. He also directed traffic police and Regional Transport Authority to enforce the new fares in the district.