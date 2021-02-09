UrduPoint.com
District Administration Abbottabad Seals 5 Stone Crushing Plants Permanently

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Tuesday took notice of pollution noise, ordered to seal five stone-crushing plants that were violating the Environmental Protection Act KPK.

According to the details, a committee led by AAC Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal to ensure action against illegal stone crushing plants, hill razing and blasting in the district permanently sealed five plants at Harno and Ghumawan owing to the violation of bylaws.

The sealed plants were Jhanjua Stone Crushing Plant Thandyani road Ghumawan, Naqwai Stone Crusher, Yasir Khan Stone Crusher, Khattak Stone Crusher, Adeel Stone Crusher Harno.

All plants were sealed after completion of legal formalities, earlier they were served notices on the violation of the EPA act and directed for compliance, when the owners of the plants failed to fulfill the requirements then the district administration committee along with deputy director Industries Syed Sajjad Ali Shah sealed the stone crushing plants permanently.

Judicial Magistrate Balakot on the writ petition of the citizens ordered to stop blasting at Garlat village, while giving the verdict the magistrate also ordered to stop the machinery of stone crushing plants.

Balakot was badly damaged by the devastating earthquake of 2005 which not only claimed thousands of lives but also damaged the hills of the area, blasting for stones in Garlat and other villages of Balakot can trigger land sliding where the residential areas are at the bottom of the hills.

