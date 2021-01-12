District administration Abbottabad strictly imposes Coronavirus SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :District Administration Abbottabad's has inspected 5111 places of the district and imposed 163140 rupees fine on violators of SOPs.

According to the details, the inspections were carried out on bus stands, public places, markets, hotels, shops, marriage halls, mosques, public parks, madaris and others.

The teams on the direction of DC Abbottabad has inspected 1773 places from 4th January to 10th January to check the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs and imposed 95820 rupees fine on the violators.

The teams also visited 211 Madaris and Mosques where they briefed the Ulema and guided them about the implementation of the coronavirus SOPs.

To ensure the implementations the teams conducted 1847 inspections in the markets, sealed 6 shops and hotels and imposed 39920 rupees fine.

The teams also conducted 286 inspections at the railway station, various bus terminals, bus stops and imposed 21100 rupees fine on violation of SOPs.

During one week 99 marriage halls/marquees and 199 hotels were also inspected.

District administration and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) officials visited 696 places including public parks and public places, imposed 7000 rupees fine on violators.

On the directives of DC, Abbottabad price Control Magistrates Abbottabad distributed 1000 face masks amongst the masses.