UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Abbottabad Strictly Imposes Coronavirus SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

District administration Abbottabad strictly imposes Coronavirus SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :District Administration Abbottabad's has inspected 5111 places of the district and imposed 163140 rupees fine on violators of SOPs.

According to the details, the inspections were carried out on bus stands, public places, markets, hotels, shops, marriage halls, mosques, public parks, madaris and others.

The teams on the direction of DC Abbottabad has inspected 1773 places from 4th January to 10th January to check the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs and imposed 95820 rupees fine on the violators.

The teams also visited 211 Madaris and Mosques where they briefed the Ulema and guided them about the implementation of the coronavirus SOPs.

To ensure the implementations the teams conducted 1847 inspections in the markets, sealed 6 shops and hotels and imposed 39920 rupees fine.

The teams also conducted 286 inspections at the railway station, various bus terminals, bus stops and imposed 21100 rupees fine on violation of SOPs.

During one week 99 marriage halls/marquees and 199 hotels were also inspected.

District administration and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) officials visited 696 places including public parks and public places, imposed 7000 rupees fine on violators.

On the directives of DC, Abbottabad price Control Magistrates Abbottabad distributed 1000 face masks amongst the masses.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Fine Marriage Price January Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2021 in Pakistan

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

11 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

11 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

12 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.