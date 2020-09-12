UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Abbottabad Taking Action Against Substandard Milk

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

District Administration Abbottabad taking action against substandard milk

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :price control magistrates of Abbottabad are regularly conducting operations in their area on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner to monitor the sale of milk in the city.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal accompanied by mobile Laboratory of Halal food Authority and Livestock Department visited Usmanabad and obtained milk samples from milk shops and delivery vans and observed them on the spot.

The shop was sealed and more than 200 liters of substandard milk was destroyed due to non-compliance and low quality of milk.

DC Abbottabad requested the citizens be sure to let us know your complaints about milk quality so that our teams can inspect the relevant stores in your area as well.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Mobile Sale Price From

Recent Stories

ADJD, DTM sign agreement for creation of a Real Es ..

8 minutes ago

Bahrain agrees to normalize ties with Israel

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Team should have performed better in Engl ..

47 minutes ago

No arrest in gang-rape case so far, says IGP

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s New Media Academy brings Hollywood cr ..

1 hour ago

PM welcomes start of intra-Afghan talks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.