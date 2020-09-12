District Administration Abbottabad taking action against substandard milk

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :price control magistrates of Abbottabad are regularly conducting operations in their area on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner to monitor the sale of milk in the city.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal accompanied by mobile Laboratory of Halal food Authority and Livestock Department visited Usmanabad and obtained milk samples from milk shops and delivery vans and observed them on the spot.

The shop was sealed and more than 200 liters of substandard milk was destroyed due to non-compliance and low quality of milk.

DC Abbottabad requested the citizens be sure to let us know your complaints about milk quality so that our teams can inspect the relevant stores in your area as well.