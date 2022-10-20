UrduPoint.com

District Administration Accelerates Campaign Against Professional Beggars

Published October 20, 2022

The district administration has accelerated on-going campaign against professional beggars and rounded up around 25 beggars and shifted them to rehabilitation center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration has accelerated on-going campaign against professional beggars and rounded up around 25 beggars and shifted them to rehabilitation center.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, the district administration has launched a major crackdown against professional beggars in the city.

Taking notice of public complaints against roaming of professional beggars in different localities and streets of the city and organized crimes in disguise, the DC directed district administration to take action against them.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi along with District Social Welfare Officer Noor Muhammad Mehsud visited different localities and arrested 25 professional beggars and transferred to rehabilitation centers of Social Welfare Department.

The social welfare department would impart moral training to the arrested beggars at the rehabilitation centers and after training they would be released on bail so that they should not start beggary again.

According to the office of DC Peshawar, there were several complaints that men and women from other districts including children beg in different areas of the city and majority of them were fit and healthy.

