District Administration Actively Engaged In Flood Relief And Rehabilitation: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 09:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that district administration is actively engaged in flood relief and rehabilitation activities on special direction of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz.
He continued field visits for the fifth consecutive day here on Sunday and inspected flood-affected areas in Tehsil Tandlianwala including Mari Pattan Bridge, Shiraza Pattan Bridge and surrounding localities.
He said that despite prevailing flood situation, the district administration is actively utilizing all available resources for public service and rehabilitation of affected families.
He also used a drone and carried out a detailed survey of nearby villages to assess the flood situation. He said that at present, a water flow of 230,000 cusecs is passing through the River Ravi, but its level is expected to begin receding on an hourly basis.
He said that both Mari Pattan and Shiraza Pattan bridges are fully safe with no damage to infrastructure whereas vehicular traffic also continues to move smoothly and all connecting roads have been restored.
He said that eleven villages had already been evacuated in advance to prevent any loss of human life while two instances of erosion were promptly controlled through timely response by rescue teams.
He said that livestock are also being safeguarded and more than 400 animals have been provided fodder so far along with drinking water, vaccination and medicines. As soon as water levels decline, the restoration work in the affected areas would commence without any delay.
No flood-affected family would be left alone as the district administration is fully committed to serve the people at every stage of relief and rehabilitation, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration actively engaged in flood relief and rehabilitation: DC1 minute ago
-
Philanthropic effort brings relief to thirsty community in Kohat1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye are two countries but one nation: Cemal Sangu11 minutes ago
-
Governor condoles with family of martyred lawyer11 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns potential floods in AJK in next 24 hrs11 minutes ago
-
400 students present research works at LUMHS conference11 minutes ago
-
Protected flood zones, riverbank clearance key to flood policy: Musadik Malik11 minutes ago
-
Govt strengthening flood management policies: Khawaja Asif21 minutes ago
-
850 dead, 1,150 injured nationwide in rains, floods: NDMA chairman21 minutes ago
-
Police rescue over 174,000 people amid flood emergency51 minutes ago
-
PM, President Erdogan review bilateral relations51 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Rangers rescue 8 deer in flood-hit areas1 hour ago