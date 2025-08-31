Open Menu

District Administration Actively Engaged In Flood Relief And Rehabilitation: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 09:50 PM

District administration actively engaged in flood relief and rehabilitation: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that district administration is actively engaged in flood relief and rehabilitation activities on special direction of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz.

He continued field visits for the fifth consecutive day here on Sunday and inspected flood-affected areas in Tehsil Tandlianwala including Mari Pattan Bridge, Shiraza Pattan Bridge and surrounding localities.

He said that despite prevailing flood situation, the district administration is actively utilizing all available resources for public service and rehabilitation of affected families.

He also used a drone and carried out a detailed survey of nearby villages to assess the flood situation. He said that at present, a water flow of 230,000 cusecs is passing through the River Ravi, but its level is expected to begin receding on an hourly basis.

He said that both Mari Pattan and Shiraza Pattan bridges are fully safe with no damage to infrastructure whereas vehicular traffic also continues to move smoothly and all connecting roads have been restored.

He said that eleven villages had already been evacuated in advance to prevent any loss of human life while two instances of erosion were promptly controlled through timely response by rescue teams.

He said that livestock are also being safeguarded and more than 400 animals have been provided fodder so far along with drinking water, vaccination and medicines. As soon as water levels decline, the restoration work in the affected areas would commence without any delay.

No flood-affected family would be left alone as the district administration is fully committed to serve the people at every stage of relief and rehabilitation, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan