District administration actively engaged in flood relief and rehabilitation: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that district administration is actively engaged in flood relief and rehabilitation activities on special direction of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz.

He continued field visits for the fifth consecutive day here on Sunday and inspected flood-affected areas in Tehsil Tandlianwala including Mari Pattan Bridge, Shiraza Pattan Bridge and surrounding localities.

He said that despite prevailing flood situation, the district administration is actively utilizing all available resources for public service and rehabilitation of affected families.

He also used a drone and carried out a detailed survey of nearby villages to assess the flood situation. He said that at present, a water flow of 230,000 cusecs is passing through the River Ravi, but its level is expected to begin receding on an hourly basis.

He said that both Mari Pattan and Shiraza Pattan bridges are fully safe with no damage to infrastructure whereas vehicular traffic also continues to move smoothly and all connecting roads have been restored.

He said that eleven villages had already been evacuated in advance to prevent any loss of human life while two instances of erosion were promptly controlled through timely response by rescue teams.

He said that livestock are also being safeguarded and more than 400 animals have been provided fodder so far along with drinking water, vaccination and medicines. As soon as water levels decline, the restoration work in the affected areas would commence without any delay.

No flood-affected family would be left alone as the district administration is fully committed to serve the people at every stage of relief and rehabilitation, he added.