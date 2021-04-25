District administration along with army officials visit lockdown areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration along with police, officers Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps on Sunday visited smart lockdown localities to make sure complete implementation of Coronavirus SOPs in order to control fast positivity rate of pandemic. .

Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habibullah Arif, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, senior officers of Pakistan Army, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naik Muhammad Khan, Deputy Suoerintendent Police City Inam Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Yar Khan and others were present on the occasion.

They reviewed arrangements for smart lockdown in Sheikh Maltoon Town, Gaju Khan and other areas.

They issued necessary instructions to the personnel in charge of smart lockdown areas and ordered to strict action against those who were not complying with health guidelines and preventive measures against Covid-19.