District Administration And Food Department Jointly Establishes 74 Fair Price Shops

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

District Administration and Food department jointly establishes 74 fair price shops

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :To tackle the excessive price and smooth provision of wheat flour in district Mansehra during Eid-ul-Adha Thursday district administration and food department have established 74 fair price shops.

According to the details, following the provincial government policy for the provision of uninterrupted and standard price wheat flour supply to the masses through a joint effort from District administration Mansehra and Food department 74 fair price shops were established at various places of the district where 20 Kilogram Wheat Flour bags were provided to the masses on a price of 860 rupees.

With the cooperation of district administration 74 fair prices, shops were established in five Tehsils of district Mansehra where on a daily basis 3500 wheat flour bags would be provided for sale.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Cap. (R) Aurangzeb Haider directed the masses to visit their nearest fair price shop for wheat flour and if you found any discrepancy then immediately contact the district control room which has been established in the DC office.

District Food Controller (DFC) Mansehra Shad Muhammad also requested people to purchase wheat flour according to their needs and not to store extra as we have managed the supply on daily basis, we have a sufficient quantity of wheat in the stores, adding food controller said.

